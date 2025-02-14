Huston named CEO of Viega North America

BROOMFIELD —Marki Huston was recently named CEO of Viega North America, a subsidiary of The Viega Group that builds metal piping systems for industrial, commercial and residential markets.

Viega employs more than 5,500 people and produces more than 17,000 products and systems around the world.

Huston has been serving as the interim CEO since October 2024, following her time as chief operating officer for Viega, according to a news release.

Huston will join the Viega Group Board, to further align the company’s North American operations with the broader strategic goals of the global organization, according to the release.

“Marki Huston has shown exceptional leadership and commitment during her time at Viega and interim tenure as CEO, making her the ideal choice to lead Viega North America into the future. Her deep understanding of the business, operational expertise and focus on results will drive continued success in the U.S. and Canadian markets,” Markus Brettschneider, global CEO of Viega Group, said in the release. “I look forward to the continued growth and great work of the team under Marki’s leadership.”

