EAS buys Integrity Tire shops in Windsor, Loveland

Denver-based EAS Tire and Auto has acquired Integrity Tire shops at 1490 Main St. in Windsor and 1130 Eagle Drive in Loveland.

EAS, part of the Straightaway Tire & Auto brand, also purchased three other stores in the Denver area in December including Integrity shops in Aurora and Parker, increasing its Denver-area locations to more than 20.

“We are thrilled to welcome Integrity Tire into the EAS Tire & Auto family,” Brian Bates, president of EAS Tire & Auto, said in a prepared statement. “Chris Mohl and his team have built an outstanding operation with a strong commitment to customer service and quality workmanship, values that align perfectly with our own. This acquisition represents an exciting step forward as we continue to grow and strengthen our presence in the market while maintaining the same level of care and reliability that Integrity Tire customers have come to expect.”

SPONSORED CONTENT

Added Mohl, “After years of dedication to building Integrity Tire, finding the right partner to carry on our mission was my top priority. From the start, it was clear that Brian Bates and EAS Tire & Auto share our commitment to excellence, customer care and community service. I’m confident that our loyal customers and employees will be in great hands, and I look forward to seeing the business thrive under EAS’s leadership.”

Straightaway Tire & Auto is an independent, full-service aftermarket automotive repair and service platform with 65 locations across Colorado, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire and Wisconsin.

on Facebook on LinkedIn