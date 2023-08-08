M&A  August 8, 2023

Longmont’s Century RV acquired by Lazydays

Lucas High

LONGMONT — Lazydays Holdings Inc. has acquired Longmont recreational-vehicle dealer Century RV.

The Florida-based chain of RV outlets will change Century’s name to Lazydays RV of Denver at Longmont.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Lazydays expects the Longmont dealership to generate $50 million in annual revenue.

Lazydays also operates a dealership in Loveland.

