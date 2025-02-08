Animal Friends Alliance launches spay/neuter campaign

FORT COLLINS — Animal Friends Alliance has launched “February Fix Fest,” a month-long fundraiser and awareness campaign dedicated to promoting the importance of spaying and neutering in reducing pet overpopulation.

The nonprofit organization provides companion-animal resources, services and education.

With the theme, “No Regrets, Fix Your Pets,” the 2025 Fix Fest “reminds the community of the permanent and positive impact spay/neuter has on the lives of pets and the families who love them,” according to a press release from the organization.

Animal Friends Alliance aims to raise $38,000 during the campaign to fund critical programs, including spay/neuter surgeries for shelter animals and essential medical equipment for its publicly subsidized spay/neuter clinic.

In 2024, the Alliance fixed a record 8,812 dogs and cats through their community veterinary clinic, animal shelter and assisting community cats through TNR (trap-neuter-return).

Cyndi Brown of Loveland kicked off the fundraiser with a $10,000 match.

“Spaying or neutering pets is one of the most important decisions you can make for their health and well-being,” Izzy Heichman, clinic medical services manager at Animal Friends Alliance, said in a prepared statement. “It’s also a proactive step toward preventing pet homelessness and ensuring fewer animals face uncertain futures. February Fix Fest is our way of celebrating the lifesaving power of this vital procedure while rallying the community to help us expand our impact.”

The community can get involved in February Fix Fest in a variety of ways:

● Pre-order Fix Fest swag: Tattoo-themed shirts and crewneck sweaters are available. Purchases help fund spay/neuter surgeries and spread the message of pet health.

● Sponsor a surgery: Sponsor a spay or neuter surgery for a shelter animal in need or gift a “Sponsor a Spay for Valentine’s Day” postcard to a loved one.

● Donate directly: Contribute to help Animal Friends Alliance purchase essential medical equipment and fund their subsidized clinic programs.

February Fix Fest kicked off Feb. 1 and runs through the end of the month.

Community members may order shirts and learn more about supporting the cause here.

February Fix Fest is sponsored by Poudre Pet & Feed Supply, Fort Collins Veterinary Emergency Hospital, Countryside Animal Hospital, The Cat Doctor, Precious Memories and VCA Fort Collins Animal Hospital.

