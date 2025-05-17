Animal Friends Alliance offers promotion for spay/neuter clinic

FORT COLLINS — Animal Friends Alliance is offering a special promotion through the month of May to encourage pet families to take advantage of its spay/neuter clinic.

Dogs and cats scheduled for a spay or neuter procedure during the month will receive a complimentary nail trim and microchip — an added value of $35. The promotion is available at the Alliance’s Mulberry Campus, 2321 E. Mulberry St., Unit 3, and is open to the public, excluding feral cats, barn cats, and clients of the PAL+ program.

Animal Friends Alliance’s clinic offers affordable spay/neuter surgeries, as well as microchipping, vaccines, heartworm testing, and prevention to help community pets live longer, healthier lives. The goal of the promotion is to ensure that more pets in Northern Colorado are fixed, protected, and safely returned to their families if lost.

“Our mission is to help pets and the people who love them live their best, healthy lives,” Mariah McCulley, director of community pet resources, said in a statement. “We’re excited to offer this free nail trim and microchip deal as a way to not only support wellness but also improve safety by making sure more pets have permanent identification.”

Appointments can be made online at www.savinganimalstoday.org/clinic/, by calling 970-484-1861, or by emailing [email protected]. The offer is valid for appointments scheduled in May.

In addition to spay/neuter services, Animal Friends Alliance also hosts drive-thru vaccine clinics at the Mulberry Campus in Fort Collins and Hank’s Pet Food LLC in Loveland. The clinics provide access to low-cost core vaccines.

To learn more about the clinic and upcoming vaccine clinics, visit www.savinganimalstoday.org/clinic/.

