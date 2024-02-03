Animal Friends Alliance secures $40,000 grant

FORT COLLINS — Animal Friends Alliance has received a $40,000 grant from national nonprofit Petco Love in support of the organization’s work for animals in Northern Colorado.

Petco Love has invested $375 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts since its founding in 1999.

“Our investment in Animal Friends Alliance is part of more than $15 million in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love, said in a prepared statement. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We launched Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses patented image-recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”

Sarah Swanty, executive director of Animal Friends Alliance, said, “Every pet deserves the opportunity to find a loving home, and we are extremely grateful to Petco Love for investing in that mission. This life-saving investment allows us to save more lives and help more pets in need find loving homes.”

Animal Friends Alliance is a limited-admission, adoption-guarantee shelter and subsidized spay/neuter clinic dedicated to finding homes for cats and dogs and providing support to families to keep pets in their homes. Since 2006, Animal Friends Alliance has found homes for more than 33,000 cats and dogs and performed more than 77,000 spay or neuter surgeries in Northern Colorado. For more information about Animal Friends Alliance, visit SavingAnimalsToday.org. Learn more about Petco Love at petcolove.org.