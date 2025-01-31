Former Fort Collins city manager takes CEO position in Texas

FORT COLLINS — Darin Atteberry, the former longtime Fort Collins city manager and Elevations Credit Union market president, has accepted a new position to lead a private government recruiting agency out of Texas.

Atteberry said he will work remotely as SGR’s new CEO, taking over for company founder Ron Holifield, who will remain as the sole owner of the Keller, Texas-based company.

“We are thrilled to welcome Darin Atteberry to the SGR team,” Holifield said in a news release. “His proven track record of leadership in local government, combined with his strategic vision and passion for public service, makes him the ideal leader to take SGR into the next chapter. I am confident that Darin will build upon our successes and lead the company to even greater achievements.”

Atteberry was city manager for Fort Collins for 25 years, then became Northern Colorado market president of Elevations Credit Union in 2021.

“SGR presents an incredible opportunity to collaborate with thousands of cities across the United States, driving excellence, innovation and servant leadership in local government,” Atteberry said. “As I transition from Elevations Credit Union I leave with immense gratitude for the outstanding leadership and dedicated team that make Elevations a leader in Northern Colorado and beyond. The organization’s future is exceptionally bright, and I have no doubt they will continue to thrive and make a lasting impact.”

SGR’s services include executive recruitment, interim placements, embedded and consulting services, leadership development and training, as well as innovation and strategic foresight for local governments and public agencies, the release stated.

Under Atteberry’s guidance, Fort Collins received the Malcolm Baldrige Performance Excellence Award, becoming the third U.S. city to achieve the honor for operational excellence, the release stated.

