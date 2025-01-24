Nonprofit Spotlight: Women’s Wilderness

Editor’s note: Each month, Social Venture Partners Boulder County produces a Nonprofit Spotlight to highlight the work of nonprofits in Boulder County.

BOULDER — Women’s Wilderness, a Boulder-based nonprofit, has been dedicated to fostering a safe and inclusive outdoor environment for girls, women, and non-binary individuals since its founding in 1998.

Founded by a group of outdoor educators, Women’s Wilderness began as a response to the lack of outdoor experiences tailored to women and girls.

“Over the past 26 years, we’ve grown into an organization dedicated to serving all the girls and women in our community. Our mission is to empower girls, women, and non-binary people of all ages and backgrounds to find their place, voice, and power in the natural world,” said Kriste Peoples, executive director, Women’s Wilderness.

Peoples’ journey with Women’s Wilderness began in 2017, starting as a volunteer and co-founder of the Trailblazers program.

“I co-founded the Trailblazers program and worked my way up from program coordinator then manager followed by assistant executive director, and now executive director,” Peoples said. “My previous experience as a producer and speaker taught me various leadership and organizational skills, and I was encouraged to apply for this role because of my deep connection to the mission. Personally, I believe that nature invited me into the fullness of myself, and I want others to experience that same empowerment.”

Reflecting on the past year, Peoples highlighted her pride in the organization’s team and their commitment to trauma-informed facilitation.

“I am very proud of our team and the wealth of experience and trauma-informed facilitation from staff who are deeply committed to doing their absolute best for the community. We got to celebrate last month at our Gear and Cheers fundraiser which was our biggest event yet. Events like these remind us why we do what we do and help strengthen our bonds with the people we serve,” Peoples said.

Women’s Wilderness offers a range of programs designed to connect participants with nature and each other:

Outdoor GIRLS: This program provides a welcoming space for newly arrived young women, offering opportunities to explore their identities, speak their first language, and develop outdoor skills. Starting from 4th grade, participants build confidence and resilience.

Radiance Retreat: Launching this January, this retreat focuses on caregivers aged 50+ who identify as BIPOC, fostering community and renewal.

Emerging Outdoor Women Program: A growing initiative supporting women in exploring outdoor leadership.

Shared Path: A monthly hiking series catering to diverse skill levels, connecting participants to nature and each other.

Despite its successes, the organization faces challenges, including shifts in the political climate and funding uncertainties. Peoples said, “We anticipate potential changes in funding, which could impact our programs. However, we’re committed to leveraging our passion, resilience, and dedication to continue serving our community and fulfilling our mission.”

By prioritizing inclusion and personal growth, Women’s Wilderness creates transformative outdoor experiences for all. Community members can engage through educational programs, volunteer opportunities, and donations, ensuring the continued impact of this vital organization. For more information or to get involved, visit www.womenswilderness.org.

Christian Castaneda is program coordinator for Social Venture Partners Boulder County. Katie MacDonald is development & communications manager for Social Venture Partners Boulder County.

