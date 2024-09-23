Boulder King Soopers shooter Ahmad Alissa guilty, will serve life sentence

Mourners placed flowers along a fence erected in front of the King Soopers parking lot. Lucas High/BizWest

BOULDER — Ahmad Alissa, who shot and killed 10 people at the Table Mesa King Soopers grocery store in Boulder on March 22, 2022, was found guilty of all charges on Monday and will serve a life sentence in prison.

Jurors rejected Alissa’s insanity defense.

Kevin Mahoney, Eric Talley, Rikki Olds, Teri Leiker, Denny Stong, Suzanne Fountain, Tralona Bartkowiak, Neven Stanisic, Lynn Murray and Jody Waters were killed in the mass shooting.

“While nothing will bring back those we lost or undo the trauma suffered by our members and the broader community, we find solace in accountability brought by a jury today in the senseless killings of ten souls taken too soon,” United Food & Commercial Workers Local 7, the union that represents King Soopers grocery workers across the Front Range, said in a prepared statement. “We will continue to do all that we can to support our members and the Boulder community as we continue to grieve and heal.”