Appeals court finds Crocs’ advertising claims misleading

BROOMFIELD — With the reversal of a Colorado judge’s decision in a nearly two-decade-old lawsuit, a federal appeals court has set up a scenario in which Crocs Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) may have to defend certain advertising claims at trial.

That could prove quite the challenge, as the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit deemed last Thursday that some of the clog-makers’ ads for its proprietary Croslite material included statements that could have misled consumers in violation of the Lanham Act’s prohibition on false advertising.

“This appeal rises from a group of cases spanning multiple forums that have a long and complex history of litigation involving Crocs and its competitors,” the appeals court opinion read. Specifically, the legal drama began in 2006 when Crocs sued a number of competitors — including Double Diamond Distribution Ltd., maker of the Dawgs line of footwear and the appellant in the ongoing case — for manufacturing and selling knock-off versions of Crocs’ iconic clogs in violation of patent infringement laws.

SPONSORED CONTENT

But there was a catch, Dawgs successfully argued: Crocs didn’t actually have a patent for Croslite, a closed-cell resin material that the Broomfield company claimed, according to court documents, was “‘exclusive,’ ‘proprietary’ and/or ‘patented.’”

Crocs’ advertising caused customers to believe that “Crocs’ molded footwear is made of a material that is different than any other footwear,” Dawgs’ attorneys argued in court documents. Furthermore, the ads “deceive consumers and potential consumers into believing that all other molded footwear . . . is made of inferior material compared to Crocs’ molded footwear.”

In its 12-page opinion, the appeals court offered a tidy summary of the 18-year legal dispute:

“Crocs sued Dawgs for patent infringement. Dawgs counterclaimed, alleging that Crocs was liable for damages for false advertising… Crocs moved for summary judgment on grounds that Dawgs’ counterclaim failed as a matter of law. Crocs argued that the circumstances in this case do not give rise to a … cause of action. The district court agreed and entered summary judgment in Crocs’ favor. We hold that a cause of action arises … where a party falsely claims that it possesses a patent on a product feature and advertises that product feature in a manner that causes consumers to be misled about the nature, characteristics or qualities of its product. We reverse and remand” the case back to U.S. District Court in Colorado.

“This decision is not just a win for us, but for fair competition and for the millions of people who have been harmed by Crocs’s fabricated claims and intentional false advertising,” Double Diamond CEO Steve Mann said in a prepared statement. “Crocs has successfully killed off many of its competitors with forever-war litigation, and it has been trying to bury our family-owned business for nearly 20 years. We are laser-focused on making this trial the beginning of the end of Crocs’s audacious lies.”

On Tuesday, in an email to BizWest, a Crocs spokesperson wrote: “We are aware of the recent Federal Circuit decision. It is our opinion that the District Court correctly disposed of a meritless claim made by a company whose products the Federal Circuit found to be infringing on valid Crocs patents in another case. We look forward to ultimately prevailing in our dismissal of the pending claims and are currently weighing our options as how to most efficiently effectuate the same.”

on Facebook on LinkedIn