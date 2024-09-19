California satellite firm could move HQ to region

DENVER — An unidentified California micro-satellite systems company is eyeing the Denver metropolitan region for its new headquarters, and the Colorado Economic Development Commission sweetened the pot on Thursday with a tax incentives offer of more more than $1.9 million.

The Santa Clara, California-based company, referred to only as Project Skyhawk, “develops micro-satellite systems and infrastructure providing turn-key systems designed for applications including earth observation, and communications,” OEDIT senior business development manager Mike Landes said.

It is the commission’s practice not to identify companies that OEDIT is recruiting until incentives are accepted.

SPONSORED CONTENT

Beyond the Denver metro, which includes Boulder and Broomfield counties, Project Skyhawk is considering Utah for its new headquarters.

A man named James, who identified himself during the EDC meeting Thursday morning as a “consultant working on Project Skyhawk” said that “the cost of doing business in Utah is a bit less expensive, but we feel like the talent pool in Colorado is better.”

If the company were to accept the offer of $1,910,438 in performance-based Job Growth Incentive Tax Credits over an eight-year period, Project Skyhawk would commit to creating 141 net new jobs at an average annual wage of $126,589. Project Skyhawk has 70 current employees, 30 of whom are in Colorado.

Those new jobs would include roles for accountants, specialists and engineers, according to OEDIT.

The EDC on Thursday also approved a tax-incentive package worth nearly $6 million for an unidentified advanced manufacturing company that’s considering expanding its Boulder County operations.