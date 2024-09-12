CSU athletics, 3 other Mountain West schools to join revived Pac-12 Conference

FORT COLLINS — Thanks to a breath of new life from Colorado State University and three other schools from the Mountain West Conference, the Pac-12 Conference is back from the dead.

The Rams, along with the athletics programs at Boise State University, San Diego State University, and California State University, Fresno, will join existing Pac-12 members Oregon State University and Washington State University as full members beginnig in July 2026.

“These six institutions are committed to rebuilding the Pac-12 into an innovative, nimble, conference with sports programs which put student-athletes first, strive to compete at the highest level and deliver amazing fan experiences and compelling content,” CSU director of athletics John Weber said in a prepared statement. “This is a historic, transformative moment for CSU and a massive opportunity for our student-athletes. Joining the Pac-12 is an important step forward as we seek to deliver on an ambitious vision for the future of Ram Athletics.”

The Pac-12, which was home to the University of Colorado until the Buffaloes joined the Big 12 Conference last year, faced an uncertain future after tentpole programs University of Southern California; University of California, Los Angeles, University of Oregon and University of Washington voted in 2022 to abandon ship for the Big 10 Conference, resulting in a mass exodus that left only OSU and WSU in the Pac-12.

“We are taking control of our future at CSU by forming an alliance of six peer institutions who will serve as the foundation for a new era of the Pac-12,” CSU president Amy Parsons said in a statement. “This move elevates CSU in a way which benefits all our students, bolsters our core mission, and strengthens our reputation for academic and research excellence. CSU is honored to be among the universities asked to help carry on the history and tradition of the Pac-12 as a highly competitive conference with some of the nation’s leading research institutions.”

Before its implosion, the Pac-12 was considered, along with the Big 10, Big 12, Atlantic Coast Conference and Southeastern Conference, one of the NCAA’s “Power 5” conferences. So, in theory, a shift from the Mountain West to the Pac-12 is a move up for the Rams.

But with only six current teams, the Pac-12 remains a shadow of both its former self and of the other Power 5 conferences. The NCAA requires that conferences carry at least eight schools, so the Pac-12 will need to add at least two programs over the next couple of years. Front Range Mountain Wests schools such as the University of Wyoming and the U.S. Air Force Academy could make sense to follow CSU to the Pac-12.

The Rams and Buffs will lock horns Saturday evening in the Rocky Mountain Showdown game, and CSU officials say that they hope to continue such rivalry matchups with the move to the Pac-12.

“These historic rivalries are important to our fans and institutions, and we very much want to ensure that they continue into the future,” CSU AD Weber said in a statement. “It will be exciting to see new rivalries come out of this, too. The power of the Pac-12 lies in the fact the member institutions are situated in the West, have passionate fan bases and renowned sports histories.”

Some important details on CSU’s conference move such as media rights and exit fees remain murky.

“We have nothing but the utmost respect and appreciation for the Mountain West and its members,” Parsons’ statement said. “There will be conversations going forward about the Mountain West exit fees and Pac-12 support for our transition. We are confident the path forward will not impact our current university budget and will set CSU up for incredible opportunities to come.”