Weld, Greeley agree to share $5M in startup construction at airport

GREELEY — Improvements to the Greeley-Weld County Airport are getting ready for takeoff as the governmental bodies running the airport work on an agreement to share costs of improvements.

The City of Greeley presented its proposed long-term airport strategy to improve the airport to Weld County commissioners earlier this month. The two groups have agreed to share the proposed $5 million costs to improve the infrastructure to the east side of the airport to allow companies to build hangar space and begin work on adjoining the two taxiways. The sides are working on an intergovernmental agreement that will spell out each other’s obligations.

The groups got together Tuesday morning in their quarterly joint meeting at Doug’s Diner in Greeley to discuss this and other projects.

“As soon as they get it drafted, we’ll look at it for approval,” said Kevin Ross, Weld County commissioner and member of the Greeley-Weld County Airport Authority. “I’m expecting it any time. We’re moving really fast on this one.

“The county hasn’t invested anything in the airport in nearly 30 years, so this is an opportunity for us to put in a little capital to help that out,” Ross said. “We see that airport as a diamond in the rough. And really with proximity to County Road 47/49, that airport can be a shining star. The FAA views it as one of the top three airports in the state.”

Earlier this month, the FAA granted the airport $1.4 million to rehabilitate 18,000 square yards of the existing apron pavement to maintain its structural integrity and minimize foreign-object debris. Earlier this year, the FAA granted $850,000 to support connecting the airport’s two taxiways, according to press releases from U.S. Rep. Yadira Caraveo, D-Colorado.

Ross said the two groups have agreed to split the $5 million in costs to get the project underway. Greeley Public Works Director Paul Trombino told the Board of Weld County Commissioners earlier this month that he could have these initial improvements done by February, according to the Greeley Tribune.

One of the immediate concerns, Ross said, is accommodating a strong demand for hangar space.

Greeley Mayor John Gates, who also chairs the Greeley-Weld Airport Authority, said that JBS will in the coming year lose its lease in Loveland.

“They’re looking for hangar space, and not only is there no space available, even if there were, the space is not large enough to accommodate one of the JBS jets,” Gates said. “The first item out of the chute will be design and construction of a hangar or hangars to accommodate JBS. We’re working with JBS to see that that gets done.”

Ross added, “I think this is long overdue, and there’s an opportunity here; you don’t want to lose key employers, and other stuff here for the region. JBS is a vital part to our communities, if we can work with them and support them, and others along the way, I think, to me it makes sense.”.

The 20-year vision of the airport also calls for new uses, as well as increased passenger traffic. Those include industrial centers, manufacturing spaces, agricultural greenhouses and railport and agriport facilities. The configuration of the airport also would change, moving the terminal to the east side of the property.

The plan also calls for requesting that the FAA help fund and build an air traffic control tower, which the airport does not have, and fund upgrading the 10,000-foot runway to be able to handle a maximum capacity of 65,000 pounds. Now, it can only handle about 40,000 pounds.

Ross said the Weld County portion of the money will come out of its public works fund.

“We don’t have a hard timeline on the next steps, but it allows us to go back to the FAA, and say, look, we’re investing, what can we do to improve the runway for heavier loads? Greeley has already annexed a pretty good portion around the airport … As far as the county goes, we’ve been working on County Road 66 and improving it, and that’s been in our CIP for several years. That will provide another access to the airport.”

Greeley’s portion of the initial improvement costs would come out of its capital improvement plan, said Mayor Pro-Tem Dale Hall.

“We have come to consensus that we need to get those taxiways improved,” Hall said, “and then we believe the airport is a viable gem that we need to go forward and see what else we can get done to build some more commercial activity out there.”

Gates said the city presented the 20-year plan to the Greeley-Weld Airport Authority on Monday, but three board members were not present. He plans to have it presented to those members in a board meeting in September to ensure all are on board of the entirety of the plan.