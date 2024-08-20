Fat Albert’s Restaurant set to close Aug. 31

GREELEY — For the last 42 years, Sue Albert and her family have served up mile-hi meringue pies, deep fried Monte Cristos, and they greened it up for St. Patrick’s Day like none other. Come Aug. 31, the doors that opened to the city of Greeley daily will be shut. Fat Albert’s Restaurant is about to go into retirement. Albert welcomes the community to come in an share one last meal or drink to say their good-byes.

Albert put the notice on her website Monday, stating:

“After years of incredible memories and countless shared meals, it’s time for us to say goodbye to Fat Albert’s restaurant as we close our doors. As we close this chapter, we want to celebrate everything we’ve built together. While the decision to close was not easy, we want to focus on the joy, the laughter, and the community we’ve been blessed to be a part of all these years. … It has been our greatest honor to be part of your lives, from celebrating your special moments to simply sharing a smile over a favorite dish.”

Fat Alberts opened March 1, 1982, and the Alberts celebrated its anniversary every year on St. Patrick’s Day with corned beef and cabbage, green bear, an annual T-shirt; one for each year lines the walls of the restaurant nestled under the trees in Cottonwood Square.