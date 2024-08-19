Larimer receives application to expand Halligan Reservoir

FORT COLLINS — Larimer County has received an application for a 1041 permit from the City of Fort Collins for the expansion of Halligan Reservoir, an existing water-storage reservoir located about 25 miles northwest of Fort Collins on the North Fork of the Poudre River.

The permit would allow for increasing the height of the dam to enlarge the reservoir by 8,200 acre-feet, expanding its surface area by 138 acres.

The 1041 regulations take their name from an action by the Colorado Legislature a half-century ago. Passed in 1974, Colorado House Bill 1041 gives authority to local governments in cases where governmental units are in conflict over developments, especially those of “statewide concern,” with one asserting authority over another. Such projects include the development of transportation, water, and utility infrastructure. The regulations also can be used to protect specific geographic areas with historical, cultural, or natural resources of statewide importance.

The permit application was submitted on Aug. 14, and the first step in the process is for Larimer County’s staff to determine whether the application is complete and ready for full review. The county has until Oct. 14 to make that determination.