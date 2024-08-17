Pastels on 5th Street to raise funds for Alternatives to Violence

Pastels on 5th Street will take place Sept. 14 in downtown Loveland. Courtesy Alternatives to Violence

LOVELAND — Pastels on 5th Street, a festival and fundraising event for Alternatives to Violence, will take place on Saturday, Sept. 14. Approximately 150 artists will be in downtown Loveland creating chalk art.

The free festival brings together artists, businesses and vendors to transform downtown Loveland into a sidewalk art gallery. The festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fifth Street between Cleveland and Lincoln avenues.

“Our team is thrilled to be returning this year with all the talented artists, vendors, music and fun that the community loves. Many artists have told me this is their favorite event of the year,” event director Vicky Paul-Bryant said in a written statement. “We are especially excited to welcome Dutch Bros Coffee as our first-ever presenting sponsor! Their support over the years has been invaluable, and we are so grateful to elevate our partnership with them. Their sponsorship will help make a life-changing impact on the many lives Alternatives to Violence helps in our community.”

SPONSORED CONTENT The possibilities are endless at Sutherlands Lumber and Design Gallery Learn why Sutherlands Lumber & Design Gallery has been a cornerstone of Fort Collins’ home improvement community for over 30 years.

The event will include sidewalk art, live music, a marketplace with artisan goods and food vendors, a kids’ art area, a raffle to raise money for Alternatives to Violence and a juried competition.

To learn more about Pastels on 5th, visit pastelson5th.org.

Alternatives to Violence provides shelter, advocacy, education and resources for people impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking.