Buca di Beppo closes Broomfield location, enters bankruptcy

BROOMFIELD — Italian-American restaurant chain Buca Di Beppo has closed its lone Colorado location in Broomfield as the company enters Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The Broomfield restaurant, at 615 Flatiron Marketplace Drive, joined a dozen other locations nationwide that closed just prior to the bankruptcy filing.

Buca di Beppo filed for protection in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas on Aug. 4, listing assets between $10 million and $50 million, and liabilities between $50 million and $100 million.

The company intends to continue to operate 44 locations.

“This is a strategic step towards a strong future for Buca di Beppo,” Rich Saultz, president of Buca di Beppo, said in a written statement. “While the restaurant industry has faced significant challenges, this move is the best next step for our brand. By restructuring with the continued support of our lenders, we are paving the way toward a reinvigorated future. Buca di Beppo has been a beloved gathering place for celebrations and memorable meals for many years, and we are enthusiastic about entering this next phase of our brand’s story.”

Other locations that have closed are in Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas and Utah. Buca di Beppo is attempting to reject leases at the locations.