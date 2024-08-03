Disaster fund to support Alexander Mountain Fire response

FORT COLLINS — The Community Foundation of Northern Colorado will support relief and recovery efforts arising from the Alexander Mountain Fire, using the organization’s Northern Colorado Disaster Recovery Fund.

The fire west of Loveland in the Northern Colorado foothills began July 29 and had grown to more than 9,500 acres as of Saturday morning. It has forced the evacuation of thousands of residents and animals.

The Community Foundation’s Northern Colorado Disaster Recovery Fund was established to meet the immediate and long-term relief and recovery needs for the people and places affected after an environmental or man-made disaster in Northern Colorado.

SPONSORED CONTENT How market participation facilitates the region’s renewable energy use Platte River Power Authority joined an organized energy market in 2023 and will join another in 2026. Read more about the how these efforts benefit the communities of Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont, and Loveland.

The NoCo Foundation will work with state and county leaders, nonprofit organizations, and community members to understand evolving priorities and unmet needs.

“As the Alexander Mountain Fire is a dynamic wildfire, and many friends and family members are affected, the NoCo Foundation is making it easy for community members to contribute to the recovery,” Kristin Todd, president and CEO, NoCo Foundation, said in a written statement.