Andersen’s Sales and Salvage changes hands

GREELEY — Alter Trading Corp. has purchased the operating assets of Andersen’s Sales and Salvage Inc.

Andersen’s three locations in Colorado and one location in Wyoming expands Alter’s geographic reach and increases its number of facilities to more than 75 and its number of automobile shredders to 19, according to a news release. Alter intends to continue operating all of Andersen’s existing locations.

“This acquisition is the next important milestone in our growth strategy, and we are pleased to add another premier, family-owned, metal recycler to Alter,” Robert Goldstein, chairman of Alter Trading, said in the news release. “We are committed to the seamless integration of our two companies, and we look forward to joining the business communities in Colorado and Wyoming.”

Headquartered in St. Louis, Alter is a 125-year-old company operating 75 metal recycling facilities and five trading offices in 10 states and one sales office in Singapore.

Dean Andersen, president of Andersen’s, said it was the right time for himself and his daughter Sarah Willcutts to “exit ownership” and “pursue our individual passions,” though they will stay on with Alter as employees, the release stated.

“The officers of the two companies have known each other for many years. We are very excited to place our business and history in the Colorado and Wyoming communities in the hands of our friends at Alter Trading, and are comfortable knowing that Alter, like

Andersen’s, will support the communities that have enabled our family business to flourish,” Andersen said in the release.

The transaction closed on Friday.