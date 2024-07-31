Loveland’s Koala T Carpet Cleaning acquires Mountain Cleaning Systems

LOVELAND — Koala T Carpet Cleaning Inc. recently acquired Mountain Cleaning Systems, which operates in Fort Collins, Longmont, Greeley, Windsor, Wellington and other Northern Colorado communities.

“This acquisition brings together expertise and resources to offer an even wider array of services, such as specialized cleaning techniques and expanded availability, ensuring that customers receive top-notch care tailored to their specific needs,” Koala T said in a news release.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.