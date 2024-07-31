Cannabis  July 31, 2024

Fort Lupton voters will get say on marijuana cultivation in town

FORT LUPTON — When confronted with the question of allowing its cannabis sellers to begin cultivating their own product in town, the Fort Lupton City Council on Tuesday opted to let the voters decide.

The council, in a unanimous decision, opted to let residents vote on two ballot questions: one that would allow cultivation, product development, and storage in town, and another to allow a 1.5% excise tax on that cultivation. 

The town already has four businesses that allow sales, but cultivation is not allowed. 

“This ordinance would permit additional uses, product manufacturing and R&D and off site storage, but it does not include transportation. And it would only eligible for those who hold retail operations who have already been approved,” Yolanda Clark, a Denver Attorney speaking for one of the local cannabis store owners, told the council. “This is just an additional opportunity.”

John Paolella, one of Fort Lupton’s cannabis business owners, told the council that he has had a grow operation in Boulder for the last 15 years. If he were able to grow in Fort Lupton, he said, he could hire more local people and help the community.

The council had the option of passing ordinances on the measures, but they all said they voted against the ordinances only because they felt voters should have the say.  

Two local residents turned in petitions in the spring to bring the measures to voters, both of which were certified in mid-July to have enough signatures to make it to the ballot. 

Sharon Dunn
