Ryan, PGIM Real Estate to build industrial buildings near Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport

he Class-A industrial project, dubbed the Northwest Commerce Center, will total more than 343,000 square feet. Courtesy Ryan Companies USA Inc.

BROOMFIELD — Ryan Companies US Inc. and PGIM Real Estate, the real estate investment and financing arm of Prudential Financial Inc., are partnering to finance and build a two-building industrial campus near the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Broomfield.

The Class-A industrial project, dubbed the Northwest Commerce Center, will total more than 343,000 square feet, according to a news release from the developers.

“Once completed, the project will offer users top-tier industrial space within a high barrier to entry submarket,” the release said. “This submarket has been experiencing single-digit vacancy rates due to limited land availability, alongside the influx of leading aerospace, life sciences, and advanced manufacturing companies.”

Plans for the Northwest Commerce Center call for 32-foot-high clearances that could support a number of warehousing, industrial and manufacturing uses.

“Located conveniently between Denver and Boulder, we are excited to be bringing premier industrial space to a land constrained area of the state,” Ryan’s Rocky Mountain region president Kirk Monroe said in the release. “This project will service the needs of cutting-edge companies from a variety of sectors that are continuing to set up shop in this fast-growing submarket.”

Ware Malcomb LLC is the architect, and Carmon Hicks, Patrick McGettigan and Jason White of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (NYSE: JLL) will market and lease the project.

Construction is expected to begin in August and be completed in the second quarter of 2025.