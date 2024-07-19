Signups still open for Confluence Water Summit, Net Zero Cities

BOULDER — Registration remains open for a pair of back-to-back BizWest conferences to be held in Boulder: the Confluence Colorado Water Summit and Net Zero Cities.

The events will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 1 at Embassy Suites by Hilton Boulder, 2601 Canyon Blvd.

Confluence is the only water conference in the region to examine the economic issues surrounding the scarcity of water affecting the growing numbers of residents of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado. Confluence will take a deep dive into issues surrounding rising water prices and will explore the many facets of water availability, cost, conservation, development and supply.

SPONSORED CONTENT Electric Vehicle Revolution: Install EV Chargers Now or Lose Tenants Tomorrow Ignoring the shift towards electric vehicles is risky. Mac Electric offers an EV charging feasibility study to answer commercial property owners' questions.

Net Zero Cities will explore critical issues of climate change and sustainability, including a look at the future of the Colorado River, and key takeaways from the Inflation Reduction Act for the public and private sectors.

The Confluence agenda includes sessions on how water professionals can manage uncertainty through the vagaries of weather, water supplies and natural or manmade disasters; how water providers can prepare for the increasing demands from the state’s growing economic sectors; and how the region can make use of freed-up senior water rights as major utilities shift from fossil fuel-driven power plants toward renewables.

The Net Zero agenda includes a look at the Colorado-Wyoming Climate Resilience Engine research program; new building standards for commercial buildings; the challenges faced by makers of battery- and electric-powered vehicles; and opportunities for companies and individuals who now find themselves to be net generators of electricity.

Online registration is available for both events here.

Continuing-education credits are available for each event through BOLO Realtors (Confluence Colorado Water Summit or NetZero Cities). To receive them, attendees must check in at the BOLO booth after checking in with BizWest, and must be present for the entire session with no early departures. Certificates will be emailed within 24 hours of the event after all attendance is verified. Registration is $10, but after July 31, credits are $15 per certificate.

Check-in will begin at 7 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., but breakfast is not included. Parking in the garage can be discounted if participants bring their parking ticket to the BizWest table at the event and receive a sticker to put on their parking tickets that will discount the parking rate.