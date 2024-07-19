Boulder named a finalist to host Sundance Film Festival

BOULDER — Boulder was selected on Friday as one of six finalist cities to host the Sundance Film Festival for a decade beginning in 2027.

Should the city prove triumphant, hosting the international celebration of cinema founded by Robert Redford in 1981 “would be among the most significant” cultural achievements in Boulder history, Boulder Chamber CEO John Tayer told BizWest. “… We feel wonderful about the opportunity to have Boulder shine.”

The other finalists are Atlanta; Cincinnati; Louisville, Kentucky; Park City/Salt Lake City, Utah; and Santa Fe, New Mexico.

“As part of a thorough evaluation of each potential location, the Sundance Institute assessed each city’s infrastructure, ethos and equity values, event capabilities to host the Festival, and how each finalist could sustainably serve and support the ever-growing Sundance Film Festival community of independent artists and audiences,” the Sundance Institute said in a news release. “Each finalist was required to demonstrate how they would welcome and continue to foster the diverse Sundance community and culture of independent creativity that is an integral part of the Institute and Festival experience.”

Supporters of Boulder’s bid “have been clear that Boulder’s values and our ethos shine in terms of alignment with what we recognize as the spirit of Sundance,” Tayer said. “Also, importantly, we need to make sure that we demonstrate to them that we have the experience and capacity and expertise in handling these types of significant cultural events, that we would make it an experience that would be top-notch for their many stakeholders and those who participate in the film festival. We’ll absolutely be prepared.”

The Sundance Film Festival, which has been hosted by the nonprofit Sundance Institute every winter in Park City, Utah for the past four decades, brings together thousands of film-lovers, filmmakers and celebrities to celebrate cinema and uplift artists.

Among the parties that last month helped submit a request for proposal, or RFP, to Sundance on behalf of Boulder are the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, the Colorado Office of Film Television and Media, Boulder Chamber, the city, the University of Colorado, the Boulder Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Stanley Film Center at the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park.

“Hosting the Sundance Film Festival in Colorado would be transformational for film, television and media in our state. Filmmakers from the Sundance Institute’s prestigious Directors Lab, held at the the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park this May, are already expressing interest in filming here. We can think of no better partner than the Sundance Institute to help elevate this type of storytelling in Colorado and hope to welcome the Festival in 2027,” Colorado Film Commissioner Donald Zuckerman said in a prepared statement.

In support of the Boulder RFP, the Colorado Economic Development Commission last month approved $1.5 million in state incentives from the EDC’s strategic fund to help lure the world-renowned festival. State and local officials expect matching funds from other sources to exceed that total. Among the groups pledging to contribute are the Colorado Office of Film, Television and Media, the Colorado Tourism Office and Colorado Creative Industries.

The 2023 Sundance Film Festival contributed more than $118 million to Utah’s economy, brought in more than 21,000 out-of-state visitors and created 1,608 jobs that paid Utah workers $63 million in wages, according to OEDIT.

“Arts and culture are a major feature of the innovation economy that we enjoy here in Boulder. It’s an element of the creativity and spirit of Boulder that propels much of the innovation from our businesses in the community,” Tayer said. “… There’s no question that hosting this quality of international cultural event would create spinoff (economic) activities and business opportunities for the whole spectrum of businesses in our community that would serve the needs of the visiting participants.”

Redford is no stranger to Boulder, having attended the University of Colorado for a year in the 1950s, during which he worked as a janitor at The Sink, an iconic restaurant in Boulder’s University Hill district.

Redford’s son Jamie and daughter Shauna both graduated from CU, from which Redford received an honorary degree in 1987.

“I am so excited that Colorado is a finalist to host the Sundance Film Festival. With the beautiful backdrop of the Flatirons, Boulder’s historical ties to the Redford family, and the capacity to support a growing, inclusive festival, we are confident that Boulder, Colorado is the right home for the Sundance Film Festival,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement. “I am thrilled the Sundance Institute recognizes the potential in relocating to my hometown and look forward to the many benefits this would bring to the entire state, as well as to the festival.”

The Sundance Institute, which plans to make a decision on the new host city in late 2024 or early 2025, got a taste of what Colorado has to offer in May when the Stanley Hotel hosted the Sundance Directors Lab program.

Held annually for the last four-plus decades at the Sundance Resort in Utah, the Estes Park event was the first time the lab was held elsewhere.

“Members of the Sundance Institute selection committee will visit each of the finalist cities in the coming weeks to further explore the possibilities of hosting the Festival,” the institute said.