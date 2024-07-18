New Jersey company buys longtime Eaton hardware store

EATON — A New Jersey company that owns 40 Ace Hardware stores across the country has purchased Poulsen Ace Hardware in Eaton.

Store manager Chuck Brown confirmed the sale. He said nothing will change and the store will continue to operate as usual. The store’s family ownership had essentially wanted to retire after 40 years in the business, Brown said.

Brown said it is the New Jersey company’s first Ace Hardware store in Colorado. Black Knight 24 LLC bought the store for $7.5 million on July 1, according to Weld County records.

Poulsen Ace Hardware had been serving Eaton as a family-owned store since 1956.

Brothers Russell and John Heppner bought the store and had run it since 1984. John Heppner died in June.

Poulsen LLC also owns the adjoining Guardian Self Storage, which they built in 1998, and another storage facility in Windsor.

Russell Heppner could not be reached for comment.