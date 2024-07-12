Bunting Disposal trash service merges with Mountain High

EVANS — Longtime trash hauler Bunting Disposal Inc. left customers with an abrupt announcement earlier this month. Owner Bryan Bunting put a note on his website and in social media that he was merging the company with Mountain High Disposal LLC of Ault, which was created in 2021.

The move, announced July 1 on Bunting’s Facebook page — the first post in more than a year — has left many customers upset, and now looking for new service.

“We want to assure you that our commitment to exceptional service remains unwavering,” according to the letter to customers. “By joining forces with Mountain High Disposal, we aim to provide you with an even higher level of service and efficiency, ensuring that your needs are met with the same dedication and care as before.

SPONSORED CONTENT Electric Vehicle Revolution: Install EV Chargers Now or Lose Tenants Tomorrow Ignoring the shift towards electric vehicles is risky. Mac Electric offers an EV charging feasibility study to answer commercial property owners' questions.

“We want to express our heartfelt gratitude for allowing us to be a part of your lives and businesses for all these years. Your satisfaction has always been our top priority, and we look forward to continuing to serve you with the same level of excellence under the banner of Mountain High Disposal,” the letter read. “There will be no need to contact us. You will be contacted in the future about billing or any day changes. As of right now, everything will continue to run the same.”

But customers aren’t so pleased, complaining on social media that their trash service hasn’t been reliable, and that they cannot contact representatives of their new trash hauler.

Andrea Rusch responded to the social media post: “This has been an absolute disaster for the last couple of months. We’ve been missed multiple times and cannot everreach someone when we call, nor do you return voicemails. Never have you offered a discount or reimbursement for missed pickups either, we’ve just dealt with it. We’ve been loyal customers for nearly 20 years and have referred Bunting many times over the years. We are now searching for a new company. Shame on us for letting this continue for as long as we have only to be thrown away like yesterday’s trash by a company many of us have been so loyal to and supportive of.”

Jeannie Hembree wrote: “I am not sure what was worse … have my trash service sold out to the worst in the business (WM) few years ago. Or being sold out to the snakes in the grass that told every lie they could at my door to get me to sign up. And now I’m back to hunting for a new company. This really sucks.”

While the company also has been receiving bad reviews online in the last month, they also are getting some good reviews:

“Great service. I appreciate how kind your drivers are to my grandson. He is fascinated with trucks,” Keith Scritchfield wrote on July 7.

“Couldn’t make my payment online so I called the service. Eli answered my call and was very professional and courteous. Resolved my problem in no time. Great customer service. Keep up the good work,” Dan Gomez wrote in June.

And Janice Dill wrote this review two months ago: “My trash is picked up early every Tuesday at around 8 a.m. I must be one of the first customers on their route. Service is dependable and consistent, and the driver is always friendly. I love you guys!”

Bunting Disposal operated for 56 years in the Greeley and Windsor area. Property records show that Bunting’s property at 3315 State St. in Evans has not changed hands.

Emails and calls to both Bryan Bunting and Steve Mix of Mountain High, were not returned.