Bellco Credit Union eyes second branch in west Greeley

GREELEY — Shortly after opening its new credit union in one of Greeley’s hottest marketplaces, Bellco Credit Union has another penciled into an emerging commercial center.

The credit union, based in Greenwood Village, has identified a prime corner spot in the upcoming Two Rivers Marketplace on the southeast intersection of 86th Avenue and 10th Street in west Greeley. There, the Two Rivers Marketplace is soon to break ground on a conception plan of commercial and recreational options.

Bellco officials, however, are not ready to confirm the new location publicly.

SPONSORED CONTENT Electric Vehicle Revolution: Install EV Chargers Now or Lose Tenants Tomorrow Ignoring the shift towards electric vehicles is risky. Mac Electric offers an EV charging feasibility study to answer commercial property owners' questions.

“Bellco is evaluating several potential locations in Greeley and Two Rivers Marketplace is one of them; however, nothing has been finalized yet,” John Rivera, chief retail officer for Bellco, said in a written statement.

Bellco, however, filed pre-application plans with the city in May to locate at 86th Avenue and 10th Street to become the first business in the new marketplace. According to documents filed with the city, the credit union has plans to build a 3,200-square-foot building on a 1-acre site.

“The project is intended to start construction as early as the approvals can be obtained. Based on the time of the year, winter conditions may dictate a spring start,” according to the documents filed with the city. “The construction will take six to seven months to completion. It is anticipated that there will be 5-10 employees working at this site once fully operational. The site and building is currently planned to be owned by Bellco Credit Union.”

This is a continuing thread in Bellco’s expansion into Northern Colorado. In 2017, officials began their stretch into Northern Colorado. In February 2023, Bellco opened a branch in Fort Collins. It is also developing a location in Timnath and a branch in Firestone.

Bellco operates several other branches in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, including Brighton, Longmont, Louisville and Westminster.

The credit union opened a 2,700-square-foot Greeley branch in April in the Centerplace shopping center, and is working to build a stand-alone location in the market center.

“We will be breaking ground on a new, larger, full-service branch in Centerplace that will replace our current Centerplace location and provide our membership with additional services including drive-up teller and ATM lanes,” Rivera said in his statement. “As Greeley continues to grow and our membership expands, we are evaluating locations for additional branches in the area.”

The credit union has 29 locations in Colorado, and more than 7,000 members in Northern Colorado. Founded in 1936, Bellco Credit Union reports that it has more than 368,000 members in total and more than $8 billion in assets.