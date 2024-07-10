Reality TV stars, local foodies among Burger Battle judges

DENVER — The annual Denver Burger Battle, scheduled for Aug. 1 at Tivoli Quad, will be judged by Top Chef alum Manny Barella, Bachelor contestant Blake Horstmann, Love is Blind’s Giannina Gibelli, James Beard semi-finalist chef Kenneth Wan of MAKfam, influencer Patrick James Garrett, Prim + Co. public relations firm owner Gretchen TeBockhorst and a couple who got married at the 2019 event.

Organizers are expecting more than 20 restaurants to participate, including 49th Food & Spirits, 5280 Burger Bar, Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, Blue Spruce Brewing Co., Blue Moon Brewery, BrewDog Denver, Briar Common Brewery + Eatery, Cherry Cricket, Crave Real Burger, Edgewater Beer Garden, Mighty Burger, Snarfburger, Stanley Beer Hall, Steuben’s Uptown, Stoney’s Bar & Grill, Tap & Burger, Ultreia, Uptown & Humboldt and The W Denver.

Boulder-born Snarfburger won the Judges Choice award at the 2023 Denver Burger Battle.