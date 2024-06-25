Eric Lund out; Louisville Chamber to hire new exec director

LOUISVILLE — Eric Lund is out as the executive director of the Louisville Chamber of Commerce after less than two years on the job.

“Eric is no longer with us,” Iona Kearney, president of the chamber’s board of directors, confirmed to BizWest in an emailed response to questions about Lund’s employment status.

Kearney, who did not comment on the circumstances surrounding Lund’s departure, said she has temporarily “taken over operations as we are in the process of hiring a new ED (executive director).”

SPONSORED CONTENT How Platte River is proactively managing its clean energy transition costs Learn more about how Platte River Power Authority is proactively managing its clean energy transition costs across the region.

Lund assumed leadership of the Louisville Chamber of Commerce in late 2022 after the departure of Amber Thiel, who was in the job for less than a year. Thiel replaced Shelley Angell, who retired in 2021 after a quarter-century at the chamber.

An email to Lund’s chamber address was met with an auto-reply that said, “Eric Lund is no longer with the Louisville Chamber of Commerce.” BizWest reached out to Lund on LinkedIn, but he did not respond.

In 2020, Lund resigned from the CEO job at Visit Estes Park after being asked by the tourism group’s board to leave after less than two years. He began in that role in January 2019 after approximately six years as president and CEO of the San Diego East County Chamber of Commerce.