Butterfly Pavilion names board chair its interim exec director

Nathalie Brochu

WESTMINSTER — The Butterfly Pavilion, an Association of Zoos & Aquariums-accredited invertebrate zoo in Westminster, has named Nathalie Brochu, who chairs its board of directors, to be its interim CEO.

She takes over for the recently retired Patrick Tennyson.

“Butterfly Pavilion holds a special place in the hearts of many, and we have deep gratitude for each person who has supported our work to change the future of invertebrate research, conservation and education for generations to come. Patrick has long been a key leader and supporter of Butterfly Pavilion and he has left a remarkable legacy at our organization,” Butterfly Pavilion vice president of donor relations Janet McFarland Burlie said in a prepared statement. “As we embark on furthering our global impact, we are excited to welcome Nathalie to our leadership team.”