Trimble boosts sales, CFO retiring in 2024

Trimble Inc.’s headquarters in Westminster. Courtesy Trimble Inc.

WESTMINSTER — Industrial technology company Trimble Inc. (Nasdaq: TRMB), which last year moved its headquarters from Silicon Valley to the Boulder Valley, grew its year-over-year sales in the third quarter but the company’s bottom line slipped a bit.

In the most recent quarter, Trimble posted net income of $74.9 million on sales of $957.3 million.

For the third quarter of 2022, those figures were $85.8 million and $884.9 million, respectively.

Trimble’s chief financial officer David Barnes announced this week that he will retire from the company in May 2024. Barnes will be succeeded by Trimble Ventures co-lead Phil Sawarynski.

The pair “will work together over the next six months to ensure a seamless transition,” the company said.