Study cites metro Denver’s housing shortfall

DENVER — Even if population growth in metro Denver were to completely stop, an analysis from Zillow finds that the region would still need to add more than 70,000 new homes and apartments to cover a deficit built up after a decade of lagging construction.

According to The Denver Post, the study cited tens of thousands of “missing households” in metro Denver, compiling the number of those living with non-relatives and then subtracting the number of vacant units to determine the housing deficit.