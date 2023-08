Cherry Hills Village mansion lists for $18.5M

A 23,000-square-foot mansion in Cherry Hills Village is for sale, at a listing price of $18.5 million.

BusinessDen reports that private-equity executive Charlie Gallagher and his wife, Diane, are selling the 30-year-old, eight-bedroom, 14-bath home at 20 Cherry Hills Drive, a brick-and-stone building designed by Chicago architect Gregory Maine that includes an elevator, multiple staircases and a two-story dining room.