Denver office leasing up, but in hot spots

Denver is seeing an increase in office space being leased following a downturn during the COVID-19 pandemic, but according to The Denver Post it’s concentrated in popular areas such as Lower Downtown or in new buildings or ones that come with plenty of amenities.

The industrial sector, meanwhile, is catching up with supply as new construction slows, according to JLL, a global commercial real estate company with an office in Denver.