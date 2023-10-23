Report details state’s shortage of housing units

BizWest file photo.

Colorado faced a deficit of 101,141 housing units in 2021, eighth worst in the nation in terms of its severity, according to a report from Up for Growth, an advocacy group seeking to improve housing affordability through more residential construction.

The Denver Post reports that the figure is down from the deficit of 127,000 housing units in 2019, as recorded in the group’s first report. That figure was the second most severe shortfall in percentage terms of any state after California.