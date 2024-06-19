Sierra Space CEO Tom Vice named Mountain West Entrepreneur of the Year

Sierra Space CEO Tom Vice has been named the 2024 Mountain West Award winner for Ernst & Young LLP’s Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Courtesy Sierra Space Corp.

LOUISVILLE — Tom Vice, CEO of Louisville-based Sierra Space Corp., has been named 2024 Mountain West Award winner for Ernst & Young LLP’s Entrepreneur of the Year program.

Vice will compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum in November, when national finalists and award winners will be announced.

Vice was selected by an independent panel of judges made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs and other business leaders.

“Candidates were evaluated based on their ability to create long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, commitment to their purpose and the demonstration of growth and substantial impact, among other key indicators,” according to a press release announcing the award

Vice accepted the Mountain West Award at a celebration Saturday at The Broadmoor hotel in Colorado Springs.

“I want to express my gratitude to our remarkable Sierra Space team,” Vice said. “We are dreamers, bold thinkers and bold doers. We talk a lot about the fact that we’re building a platform in space to benefit the lives of eight billion people here on Earth. It’s really challenging and takes a dedicated team. Thank you to our entire team for your unwavering commitment to our mission, your dedication to building a great company and your passion for changing the course of humanity for generations to come.”

Sierra Space is an aerospace manufacturing company that is developing the Dream Chaser, designed to be the world’s first commercial spaceplane.

EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year is a competitive awards program for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies.