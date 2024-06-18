Westminster Legacy Foundation changes name

WESTMINSTER — The Westminster Legacy Foundation, a philanthropic group formed in 2001 by former Westminster mayor Nancy Heil, has been rebranded to the Westminster Community Foundation.

The nonprofit group also got a colorful new logo that depicts the belltower at Westminster City Hall.

“We hope our new name and logo drives Westminster residents to our website and promotes giving,” Westminster Community Foundation board of directors president Mike Lazar said in a prepared statement. “Philanthropy has the power to inspire hope and optimism. Each and every one of us can make a difference.”