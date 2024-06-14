Fort Lupton scores new manufacturing supplier, 75 jobs

FORT LUPTON — Weld County has earned one more link in its energy-economy supply chain by adding a new manufacturing company representing a $10 million investment in the community.

Sphere Renewables LLC has officially opened its 43,000-square-foot headquarters on a 7.7 acre lot a mile and a half east of U.S 85 along Weld County Road 8 east of Halliburton Co. (NYSE: HAL). The company bills itself as a key component manufacturer, distributor, and solution provider for wind power, solar, storage, and other energy projects.

Essentially, company officials placed its headquarters smack-dab in Weld County’s energy industry sweet spot with its proximity to oil and gas operations, renewables and recyclables, manufacturing and wind and solar energy industries.

“This is a great example of the increasing supply chain activity that we’re seeing in the renewable energy industry supporting the growth that we expect to continue over several years,” said Rich Werner, CEO of Upstate Colorado Economic Development. “Additional suppliers are coming in to support various manufacturing opportunities. There’s lots of products that have lots of different parts, so we’re seeing more and more activity on the supplier side.”

Working in leased facilities in Commerce City, Sphere officials started looking for a permanent site in Weld County in 2020 and spent the next few years working on the particulars. Working with Upstate and local real estate agents, company officials found their site in 2022.

“Sphere is delighted to continue to invest and grow long-term in Colorado,” Sphere Renewables CEO Richard Grieve said in a news release. “We appreciate the strong support offered to us by the teams at Weld County and the city of Fort Lupton in ensuring this project is a major success.”

The site is located in the Enterprise Zone, which qualifies the company for an estimated $217,500 in various tax credits for economic contributions such as job creation and equipment investment.

What’s more is the benefit to the town of Fort Lupton, which will provide property- and use-tax revenue, along with new 75 jobs.

“They’re definitely a welcome addition,” said Michelle Magelssen, economic development manager for the city of Fort Lupton. “They carry on the tradition that Fort Lupton has had for so many years of being supported by the energy and manufacturing industries. This is another step in that direction. But their commitment is a $10 million capital investment, which for a small community is significant.”

Audrey Herbison, economic development director of Upstate, said Fort Lupton is on a growth trajectory with the rest of Weld County as Denver business and residential pushes north.

“The trend we’re seeing with Fort Lupton is it is becoming a beacon of manufacturing,” Herbison said.

Magelssen said the trend is unlikely to slow down any time soon. With the city in such close proximity to major highways, coupled with the lower taxes in Weld County and a ready and capable workforce, all companies need is a good site.

“We do have land available for industrial development, so we are going to grow for a while,” Magelssen said. At present, in an area north of town called Northland there’s 150 acres of industrial property that’s primed and ready, she said.

“Fort Lupton has always been supportive of growth,” Magelssen said. “The nice thing is we do have land available for industrial and commercial growth, where some communities closer to I-25 are focused on just residential or high-profile retail.”