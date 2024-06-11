Noodles & Co. appoints investor to board of directors

A Noodles & Co. kitchen. Courtesy Noodles.

BROOMFIELD — Noodles & Co. (Nasdaq: NDLS) has appointed Britain Peakes to its board of directors.

As a principal investor at Hoak & Co., she oversees sourcing, due diligence, transaction negotiation and execution, portfolio management, and financial analysis across real estate, private equity, and public equity sectors, according to a news release. Before her tenure at Hoak & Co., Ms. Peakes held various roles at HBC Investments, Blackhill Partners, ACS, RM Crowe, and Ernst & Young.

“We are delighted to welcome Ms. Peakes to our Board,” said Jeff Jones, chairman of the board at Noodles & Co. in the release. “Her background in finance, coupled with her strategic acumen, make her a great asset for our board.”

SPONSORED CONTENT Water Wars: Thornton’s struggle and triumph in obtaining Pipeline Permits Lyons Gaddis understands the complexities and challenges of water and real estate law. This case illustrates an important principle of building water projects: “It never gets easier.”

In the release, Peakes said she looks forward to contributing to the company’s growth initiatives.

Peakes joins the board as part of a support agreement entered into between Noodles & Co. and Hoak Public Equities LP, which owns 9.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.