Noodles & Co. appoints investor to board of directors
BROOMFIELD — Noodles & Co. (Nasdaq: NDLS) has appointed Britain Peakes to its board of directors.
As a principal investor at Hoak & Co., she oversees sourcing, due diligence, transaction negotiation and execution, portfolio management, and financial analysis across real estate, private equity, and public equity sectors, according to a news release. Before her tenure at Hoak & Co., Ms. Peakes held various roles at HBC Investments, Blackhill Partners, ACS, RM Crowe, and Ernst & Young.
“We are delighted to welcome Ms. Peakes to our Board,” said Jeff Jones, chairman of the board at Noodles & Co. in the release. “Her background in finance, coupled with her strategic acumen, make her a great asset for our board.”
In the release, Peakes said she looks forward to contributing to the company’s growth initiatives.
Peakes joins the board as part of a support agreement entered into between Noodles & Co. and Hoak Public Equities LP, which owns 9.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.