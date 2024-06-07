Colorado bankruptcy filings climb 35% in May
DENVER — Bankruptcy filings in Colorado increased 35% in May from the same period a year ago but moderated from the 51% year-over-year spike recorded in April.
The state recorded 740 bankruptcy filings during May, compared with 548 in May 2023, according to a BizWest analysis of U.S. Bankruptcy Court data. Numbers cited include all new filings, including open, closed and dismissed cases.
Colorado recorded 785 bankruptcy filings in April 2024, which was the highest level since March 2020, when state filings totaled 910. Pre-pandemic, the state recorded 1,188 bankruptcy filings in April 2019.
Individual bankruptcy filings totaled 726 in May 2024, with 14 business filings, compared with 535 individual and 13 business filings in May 2023.
Year to date, Colorado has recorded 3,042 bankruptcy filings, up 27% from 2,390 through May 2023.
May filings were unchanged in Boulder County but increased in Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties.
- Boulder County recorded 22 bankruptcy filings in May, the same as a year ago. Boulder County recorded 26 bankruptcy filings in April 2024.
- Broomfield recorded eight bankruptcy filings in May, up from seven in May 2023. Broomfield recorded 10 bankruptcy filings in April 2024.
- Larimer County filings totaled 49 in May, up 29% from 38 the prior year. Larimer recorded 53 bankruptcy filings in April 2024.
- Weld County bankruptcy filings totaled 71 in May, up 45% from 49 a year ago. Weld recorded 66 bankruptcy filings in April 2024.
