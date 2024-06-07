Affordable-housing apartments open in Longmont

The new Crisman II apartments in Longmont. Courtesy Crisman Apartments

LONGMONT — Mayor Joan Peck helped cut through a red ribbon on Thursday to dedicate Crisman II Apartments, an 83-unit affordable housing site in north Longmont.

According to the Longmont Times-Call, the complex at 680 Colorado Highway 66 consists of four three-story buildings with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and more than 100 parking spaces, as well as a community and exercise room, picnic spot, children’s play area and other amenities. The units will house individuals and families earning between 30% and 80% of the area median income.