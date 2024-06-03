Jones: When internal innovation, external communications don’t align

In today’s rapidly evolving market, it’s all too common for companies to become so embedded in their offerings that they lose sight of how they are perceived externally. Even if a product or service is cutting-edge, a disjointed brand essence can leave customers needing clarification about what exactly is being sold or, worse, indifferent to the message being presented.

For instance, Tesla’s approach to marketing its electric vehicles involves highlighting technological innovation, sustainability, and the future of transport, directly mirroring the advanced nature of its products. This alignment helps reinforce Tesla’s position as a leader in electric vehicle technology. One major pitfall is the anachronism in its branding — delivering a 21st-century solution with a brand that feels stuck in the past. A more precise comparison might be that you are offering a solution as advanced as a Tesla, but your brand feels like it’s still trying to sell a 1980s VCR. This disconnect not only dilutes the perceived value of the offering but also makes the messaging feel bland and generic.

Brand positioning often misses the mark. Instead of a unique selling proposition, many companies fall into the trap of echoing industry clichés, failing to differentiate themselves while establishing distinction. It’s crucial to be aware of these pitfalls and steer clear of them. Your marketing should pivot from detailing functionalities to showcasing tangible benefits that resonate emotionally and practically with your audience.

Furthermore, a brand’s aesthetic and vibe can frequently lag behind. An outdated look can significantly undermine consumer trust and interest in an age where visual and digital literacy is at an all-time high. It’s not just about being modern; it’s also about being relevant and striving to resonate with your audience’s cultural and aesthetic expectations.

It doesn’t matter if your organization is a product company, a service provider, or a governmental agency — the crucial question remains: What are you doing to motivate your audience to pause, engage, and care about your communications? Are your strategies designed to captivate and convert? Are you leveraging the latest in digital marketing, utilizing data analytics to refine messaging, and testing content across different platforms for maximum impact?

In addressing these challenges, start with a thorough brand audit to identify disconnects between your product’s sophistication and your communication strategies. But remember, the most valuable insights often come from your customers. Engage with them through surveys and feedback sessions to understand their perceptions and expectations. Utilize this data to re-align your communications strategy, ensuring that it reflects the quality of your products and speaks directly to your audience’s hearts and minds.

By synchronizing the quality of your offerings with your communications, you transform your brand into a dynamic entity that meets the market where it is and leads it toward where it should go, paving the way for growth and success.

Lori Jones is president and CEO of Avocet Communications.