Pet crematory seeks photo ID information in Slobber Shoppe case

FORT COLLINS and WINDSOR — Precious Memories Pet Cemetery & Crematory Inc., in the case filed against it by two veterinary clinics, has asked the court to force release of photographs that Precious Memories says may prove it has not violated contracts with customers.

On Jan. 26, Slobber Shoppe LLC and Western Skies Animal Rehabilitation LLC filed a lawsuit in which they claimed that Precious Memories breached contracts and fraudulently misrepresented its services in the disposal of pets sent to it on behalf of customers of those Windsor-based veterinary companies.

The lawsuit included photos showing, among other things, limbs of animals removed in order to create clay paw prints that it said were not cremated with the animal in question.

Precious Memories said that the photos did not contain identifying information, so it is unable to determine whether it can admit or deny the allegations.

“If the paws depicted in the photos do not match the information on the box of ashes portrayed … denial is appropriate. The box of ashes depicted may be of an animal for which the owner did not request a paw print. If that is the case, then the photo is misleading,” Precious Memories attorneys wrote.

The case is Slobber Shoppe LLC dba Edwards Veterinary Care and Western Skies Animal Rehabilitation LLC dba Western Skies End-of-Life Veterinary Care versus Precious Memories Pet Cemetery & Crematory Inc., case number 2024cv30072 filed Jan. 26, 2024, in Larimer County District Court.