Exotic car and restaurant concept to locate in Loveland Yards

LOVELAND — Endless Garage has acquired a 25,000-square-foot building in the Loveland Yards, the facility formerly known as The Outlets at Loveland.

Justin Summers, the registered agent for Endless Garage, a trade name for Endless Holdings Colorado LLC, plans a blend of four concepts in the space: luxury and exotic car service; exotic car brokerage, exotic car storage, and a steakhouse and bourbon restaurant with an automotive theme.

Commercial brokerage NAI Affinity helped broker the sale of the property, which is located at 5600 McWhinney Blvd., Building E. The seller was SC Loveland Yards South LLC, a company owned by the Schuman Cos. based in Windsor.

Purchase price was $5.85 million for the 1.21-acre parcel, according to Larimer County Assessor records.

Summers also operates Auto Trends LLC, a vehicle-sales company located at 1235 N. College Ave. in Fort Collins. That’s the same address listed with the Secretary of State for Endless Holdings.

According to a press statement from NAI Affinity, Summers plans the four business lines in the space. It said that high-performance specialists and factory-trained technicians will be on hand to service luxury and exotic automobiles. A curated collection of exotic cars also will be available for sale at the facility. Owners of exotic cars will also be able to store them at the location in climate-controlled settings.

Finally, Summers plans a steakhouse and bourbon restaurant with an exotic-car theme. Gourmet cuisine and a selection of bourbons will be offered, the press statement said.

“We are thrilled to unveil this groundbreaking concept that brings together our passion for luxury automobiles and culinary excellence,” Summers said in a statement. “Our goal is to create an unparalleled destination where enthusiasts can immerse themselves in the world of exotic cars while enjoying exceptional dining experiences.” A website intended to more fully explain the concept was not yet operational Wednesday.