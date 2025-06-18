Loveland council lifts moratorium on metro districts

LOVELAND — A 7-2 vote of the Loveland City Council on Tuesday night ended the city’s 568-day moratorium on applications for metropolitan districts as a financing mechanism for developers.

According to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, the council passed a resolution to repeal the moratorium and an ordinance to amend the city’s code on metro districts. The amendments include expanded disclosure requirements for homebuyers, mandatory signage in metro district neighborhoods and a provision requiring intergovernmental agreements between metro districts and the city, to make the regulations more enforceable.

