Northern Colorado franchisee to open 15 Fuzzy’s Taco Shop locations in Arizona

Rogers Restaurant Group, which is registered with the Colorado Secretary of State to a Windsor address, plans to open 15 Fuzzy’s Taco Shops in Arizona over the next eight years. Courtesy Fuzzy’s.

WINDSOR — Rogers Restaurant Group LLC, a Northern Colorado franchise operator of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop restaurants, has inked an agreement with the fast-casual chain to open 15 locations in Phoenix and other parts of Arizona.

“Fuzzy’s has transformed from a single neighborhood taco shop with a chill vibe in Fort Worth, Texas, into an emerging, nationally franchised concept with an exceptional bar program and a Baja-inspired menu that our guests have come to crave,” Fuzzy’s president Paul Damico said in a news release. “As we prepare to grow Fuzzy’s Taco Shops throughout Arizona and Texas, we’re excited to work with existing and new franchisees to help lead the growth.”

Rogers Restaurant Group, which is registered with the Colorado Secretary of State to a Windsor address, “opened (its) first Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Fort Collins in 2011 and today owns and/or operates 16 Fuzzy’s restaurants throughout Colorado,” the release said.

The franchise operator plans to have all 15 Arizona restaurants open by 2032.