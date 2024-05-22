With downtown branch open, Encore bank establishes Boulder foothold

BOULDER — Encore Bank, a Little Rock, Arkansas-based institution with nearly $4 billion in assets, has established its presence in a new Colorado market: Boulder.

The bank recently opened its first branch in the city at 1911 11th St. in Boulder’s downtown core near the Pearl Street Mall.

“We are delighted to open our doors in such a vibrant and welcoming community,” Encore Boulder market president Gary Geis said in a prepared statement. “Our choice of location reflects our commitment to being an active part of the downtown Boulder environment. We look forward to providing our clients with personalized banking services that cater to their unique needs, right here in the heart of Boulder.”

The bank, which formed its current iteration in 2019 when new leadership took over Little Rock-based The Capital Bank and changed its name, operates in 19 markets across seven states. In Colorado, Encore also has a branch in Denver.

“We are known for having innovative technology and coupling that with experienced and talented bankers,” Encore director of communications Lauren Goins told BizWest in 2022 when Encore was first approved to launch operations in Colorado.

In the case of the Boulder market, those experienced bankers come by way of Great Western Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: GWB), where Geis was formerly the Boulder market president and several other Encore staffers held leadership positions.

“We are thrilled to launch into the Boulder market,” Encore’s Colorado regional president Josh Peebles said in a 2022 interview. “Boulder is an attractive high-growth market with a diverse mix of leading industry clusters and a business climate known for entrepreneurship and innovation. Geis is the perfect person to build the Encore brand there. He is a visionary leader and a highly respected banking professional.”