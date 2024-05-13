Legal & Courts  May 13, 2024

Patty Limerick claims University of Colorado restricting access to scholarly work

Aerial view of Boulder and the CU Boulder campus. (Photo by Glenn Asakawa/University of Colorado)
BOULDER — University of Colorado professor Patty Limerick is suing the school for allegedly restricting her access to scholarly work created during her academic career and during her tenure as director of the Center of the American West.

Limerick is seeking “access to includes reports, articles, pictures, speeches, books, blog posts and creative non-fiction she produced dating back to 1968” for a book she plans to write, according to a Boulder Daily Camera report.

