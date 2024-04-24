Software company Simpro hires chief financial officer
BROOMFIELD — Simpro Holdings Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of an Australian software company, recently hired Ashley Mehlman as its chief financial officer.
Mehlman was most recently a senior vice president at Cast & Crew Entertainment Services LLC.
“We are thrilled to welcome Ashley to our leadership team, and I look forward to working with her,” Simpro CEO Gary Specter said in a prepared statement. “Her exceptional leadership skills, forward-thinking mindset and strategic financial acumen will be instrumental in positioning Simpro for sustainable, long-term growth and success.”
