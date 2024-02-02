Crocs CFO to replace retiring brand prez

Crocs’ classic sandals on display. Dallas Heltzell/BizWest

BROOMFIELD — Michelle Poole, brand president of casual footwear company Crocs Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX), is retiring in May and will be replaced by Crocs’ chief financial officer Anne Mehlman.

Michelle Poole, president of Crocs. Courtesy Crocs

“Over the last decade at Crocs, Michelle’s leadership across merchandising, product, design, marketing, and in her role as president has been fundamental to eclipsing the $3 billion brand revenue mark,” Crocs CEO Andrew Rees said in a prepared statement. “Michelle will have a lasting imprint on our brand and in our organization, and I wish her all the best in her retirement.”

Mehlman will continue to serve as Crocs’ CFO until a successor is hired.